Afghanistan cricket team made history by reaching the semifinals of an ICC tournament for the first time ever by defeating Bangladesh in the Super Eights clash during the T20 World Cup. Now, on this occasion, let us look at the milestones in team's cricketing journey. Kagiso Rabada Castles Mohammad Nabi With a Cracking Delivery During SA vs AFG ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final (Watch Video).

Early Beginnings

With the Afghanistan Cricket Board being formed in 1995, the ACB became an affiliate member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2001 and the associate member in 2013.

First T20I match

Afghanistan played their first-ever official T20I match in February 2010, losing to Ireland by five wickets. Afghanistan scored 121/9 in 20 overs after batting first, which Ireland chased down with 11 balls and five wickets to spare.

First-ever ODI

The fifth-place playoff for ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 qualifiers between Afghanistan and Scotland was Afghanistan's first international game. Mohammad Nabi (58) shined and helped Afghanistan put on a match-winning total of 295 runs, winning by 89 runs.

First T20 World Cup qualification

Afghanistan reached the T20 WC for the first time ever in 2010, beating Ireland in the final of qualifiers. They were placed in Group C against India and South Africa, losing to both of them by seven wickets and 59 runs.

First wins in T20 World Cup

Afghanistan's first-ever win in the T20 WC came against Hong Kong in 2014 during the first round. However, they could not make it to the Super 10 round. The 2016 edition in India saw them qualify for Super 10 and record wins over Test nations like Zimbabwe and West Indies.

First qualification to 50-over World Cup

Afghanistan qualified for their first-ever 50-over World Cup and made their debut in the 2015 edition held at Australia and New Zealand. Finishing in sixth place in Pool A with a win and five losses, they secured their first-ever 50-over WC win against Scotland.

Landmark 2023 50-over World Cup

After going winless in the 2019 edition of the competition, Afghanistan came to India for the 2023 WC in India under the captaincy of Hasmatullah Shahidi and delivered an impressive campaign with four wins and five losses. Afghans proved to be giant slayers, defeating then-defending champions England and former World Cup champions Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Incredible 2024 T20 WC

Delivering their best performance in an ICC tournament, Afghanistan have qualified for the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies and USA, defeating consistent semifinalists New Zealand and multi-time World Champions Australia in the process. South Africa Qualify for Maiden ICC T20 World Cup Final With Nine-Wicket Win Over Afghanistan.

Test Cricket

After gaining its full-member status with the ICC in 2017, Afghanistan played their first-ever Test against India in 2018, losing by an innings and 262 runs.

First-ever Test win

On March 2019, Afghanistan secured their first-ever Test win, defeating Ireland by seven wickets while chasing 147 runs. Rahmat Shah, who played crucial knocks of 98 and 76, was the hero of this win.