Kagiso Rabada, the South Africa National Cricket Team fast bowling sensation started off his spell against the Afghanistan National Cricket Team. Kagiso Rabada first knocked off bails to dismiss Ibrahim Zadran and then in the same over bowled a cracking delivery to castle Mohammad Nabi as well. The off-stump went flying away as the ball came in to knock it off. In that over Rabada didn't give away any runs. Rabada ended up taking a couple of wickets and gave away 14 runs. Emotional Rashid Khan Spotted Holding Back Tears As Afghanistan Lose T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final to South Africa, Pic Goes Viral.

Kagiso Rabada Castles Mohammad Nabi

