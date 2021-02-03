While Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw have shown their class at the highest level, the 2018 ICC Under-19 World Cup was where the two young guns burst onto the occasions. Both Shaw and Gill made their bat talk in the gala tournament as India lifted the prestigious title in New Zealand. In fact, it was exactly this day (February 3) in 2018 when the Boys in Blue defeated Australia in the finals to clinch the trophy. As India’s glorious triumph completed three years, the official social media handle of International Cricket Council (ICC) rejoiced the day by sharing Gill and Shaw’s picture with the cup. KKR Post Shubman Gill’s Old Video After Marnus Labuschagne's 'Favourite Player' Banter.

Shaw led India U-19 in that tournament while Gill was his deputy. Both batsmen made a mockery of the opposition bowling attack as India’s didn’t lose a single game in the tournament. While Shaw scored 261 runs in six matches, Gill was the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer – accumulating 372 runs in six games at an average of over 120. The Punjab-born batsman was even adjudged the Man of the Tournament for his stellar performances. Meanwhile, let’s look at how ICC revisited the glorious day. India Likely Playing XI for 1st Test vs England: Probable Indian Cricket Team Line-up for Series Opener in Chennai.

Speaking of other potent Indian names in that tournament, left-arm spinner Anukul Roy finished as the most successful bowler – scalping 14 wickets in six games. Speed merchants Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi also bagged a lot of limelight with their raw pace. In the final clash, the hero was Manjot Kalra who scored a brilliant century as India comfortably chased down 217 runs inside 39 overs to lift U-19 World Cup title for the fourth time.

