The India national cricket team will take on the Australia national cricket team in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Test. The high-voltage clash will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth from November 22. India Test captain Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the Perth Test. Rohit and his wife Ritika Sajdeh, were blessed with a baby boy a few days ago. In place of Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah has been appointed as the stand-in captain for the visitors. Meanwhile, host Australia will be led by Pat Cummins. IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket Match in Perth.

The India cricket team is coming to Australia after suffering a 3-0 defeat against New Zealand at home. However, the Asian Giants have a good record on Australian soil in recent years. Team India won two consecutive Test series in 2018-19 and 2020-21. Meanwhile, Australia will aim to stop India from a hat trick of Test series wins on their soil. The five-match Test series between these two cricket giants will be part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25. India Likely Playing XI for 1st Test 2024 vs Australia: Check Predicted India 11 for IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket Match in Perth.

IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant (IND), KL Rahul (IND)

Batters: Steve Smith (AUS), Virat Kohli (IND), Travis Head (AUS), Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND)

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (IND),

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Pat Cummins (AUS), Nathan Lyon (AUS), Mitchell Starc (AUS)

IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Travis Head (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc)

IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-Up:

KL Rahul (IND), Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND), Steve Smith (AUS), Virat Kohli (IND), Travis Head (AUS), Rishabh Pant (IND), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Pat Cummins (AUS), Nathan Lyon (AUS), Mitchell Starc (AUS)

