West Indies National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast: After the conclusion of the two-match Test series, the West Indies national cricket team and the Bangladesh national cricket team will lock horns in the three-match ODI series. The opening ODI between the host West Indies and Bangladesh will be hosted at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. Talking about the Test series, the West Indies secured a comprehensive 201-run victory in the first Test, before Bangladesh thrashed the host by 101 runs in the final Test. The two-match Test series between the West Indies and Bangladesh was levelled 1-1. WI vs ENG 2024: Head Coach Daren Sammy Slams Alzarri Joseph’s ‘Unacceptable’ Behaviour in West Indies Series Win Over England.

For the ODI series, the West Indies will be captained by Shai Hope, whereas Mehidy Hasan Miraz will lead Bangladesh in the absence of their regular skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto. Both sides comprise star cricketers. The three-match ODI series between the West Indies and Bangladesh is crucial for both nations as it will help them to prepare for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

When is WI vs BAN 1st ODI 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The first ODI between the West Indies national cricket team and the Bangladesh national cricket team will be played at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The WI vs BAN 1st ODI 2024 will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, December 8.

Where to Watch WI vs BAN 1st ODI 2024 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately for the Indian fans, there will be no live telecast available for the West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2024 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. For the WI vs BAN 1st ODI 2024 live streaming option, read below. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule Likely to be Finalised Today During Cricket Governing Body’s Dubai Meet.

How to Watch WI vs BAN 1st ODI 2024 Live Streaming Online?

In good news for the Indian fans, FanCode is the official live-streaming partner of the West Indies vs Bangladesh three-match ODI series 2024. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the WI vs BAN 1st ODI 2024 live streaming on the FanCode app and website but would need to have a match pass for the same.

