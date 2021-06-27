West Indies and South Africa meet in the second T20I. The hosts, Windies, lead the three-match series 1-0 and will be looking to secure it in this fixture. South Africa, apparently, will be looking to stay alive in the series. Meanwhile, if you are looking for WI vs SA 2nd T20I live streaming online then continue reading. Pakistan Tour to England 2021: Check Full Schedule, Venues, Timing in IST, Live Streaming & Other Details for PAK vs ENG 2021 ODI & T20I Series.

West Indies had an easy outing in the series opener as they won the game by eight wickets and five overs to spare. Set 161 runs to win, West Indies reached the target in 15 overs after Eoin Lewis scored 71 off 35 balls.

West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I, Match Time and Venue as per IST

West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be played at the St George's, Grenada. The game is scheduled to be held on June 27, 2021 (Saturday) and will begin at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I, Match in India

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of the West Indies vs South Africa as there is no official broadcaster of West Indies vs South Africa T20I series in India.

How To Watch West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can, however, follow the West Indies vs South Africa series online. FanCode will be live streaming the West Indies vs South Africa T20I series online for fans in India. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to get access to live action.

