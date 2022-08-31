After a gutsy performance on his T20I debut against India, not many would forget Naseem Shah's name soon. The young pacer rekindled many fans' memories of the last time Pakistan faced India by triggering a top-order collapse once again. Having gotten rid of KL Rahul off just his second ball, he almost dismissed Virat Kohli. But after the match, an old tweet of Shah's age seemed to have stirred up a controversy about the cricketer, who is currently known to be 19 years of age. This tweet, by popular Pakistan journalist Saj Sadiq claims that Shah was 17 years old in 2018 when he suffered a back injury. 'Crying or Wiping Sweat?' Naseem Shah's Video of Leaving Pitch During India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Match Goes Viral

Naseem Shah ‘Age’ in 2018:

Highly rated 17 year old pace bowler Nasim Shah who was signed by Quetta Gladiators for the Pakistan Super League has suffered a back injury. He is back in training and hopes to be fit for PSL4 #Cricket #PSL4 — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) December 1, 2018

Since then, it seems that Shah has aged twice in four years as recently, he was mentioned to be 19 years of age. There clearly seems to be something wrong here. Even former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif highlighted this on social media a year after Sadiq's tweet.

Naseem Shah ‘Age’ in 2019:

Looks a terrific prospect. But is 16 now, aging backwards i think https://t.co/frlg06ZIFk — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 22, 2019

With the bowler making his T20I debut against India in the Asia Cup 2022 a few days ago, he was applauded as a 19-year-old for his good performance. Even the Pakistan Cricket Board's official website has Shah's age registered as 19 years.

Naseem Shah's age on PCB website (Photo credit: PCB)

Naseem Shah Age Confusion!

Respect to Naseem Shah for yesterday.. but this thread omg 😂 Really confused what Could be his real age https://t.co/ltPIAFzEmA — Rameez Ahamed U (@Ramee_Naz) August 29, 2022

Quite interestingly, Shah went on to become the youngest fast bowler to take a hat-trick in Test history in 2020, in a match where he was registered as a 16-year-old. According to a report, even the Pakistan Cricket Board had barred him from participating in the U-19 World Cup in South Africa in 2020.

Although the official reason was that he had already made his senior team debut, a source in The Dawn quoted, "Sources said that PCB's doctors in their reports could not ascertain Shah's exact date of birth because they are of the view that no reliable scientific way is available to determine that while no international sporting bodies recognizes bone test as the authentic parameter to decide any player's age."

