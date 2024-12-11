Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast: After hosting the Pakistan national cricket team, Zimbabwe now hosts Afghanistan. Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will take on each other in the three-match T20I series first, starting December 11. After this, there will be three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and two Test matches as well. So, it is going to be a multi-format tour of Zimbabwe for Afghanistan. Meanwhile, for ZIM vs AFG live streaming online and TV telecast details, scroll down. SA vs PAK 1st T20I 2024: Shaheen Shah Afridi Scripts History by Becoming First Pakistan Bowler To Take 100 Wickets in Each Format.

Coming back to T20Is, Zimbabwe has left out Clive Madande and Brandon Mavuta for the T20I series against Afghanistan. Newman Nyamhuri and Takudzwanashe Kaitano are the new inclusions. Afghanistan have done recently in the white-ball formats and started as favourites against the home side. Rashid Khan will continue to lead the side which sees the addition of young batsman Zubaid Akbari and the return of Darwish Rasooli.

When is ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I 2024 will be played at Harare Sports Club in Harare. The ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I will start at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Where to Watch ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I 2024 Live Telecast?

Sadly, there would be no live telecast available of the ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I 2024 due to the absence of a broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the ZIM vs AFG live telecast on any TV channel. For the ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I 2024 viewing option online, read below. WI vs BAN 2nd ODI 2024: Jayden Seales, Brandon King Guide West Indies To Clinch Seven-Wicket Victory Over Bangladesh.

How to Watch ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I 2024 Live Streaming Online?

In India, FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the ZIM vs AFG T20I Series 2024. Fans looking for a live online viewing option can watch the ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I 2024 live streaming on the FanCode app and website but will need a match pass to view live action.

