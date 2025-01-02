Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will meet for the second and last of the two-test series in Bulawayo with both sides looking to claim the title after the first match ended in a draw. The first game was a high-scoring affair with batters from both teams enjoying a field day. There were plenty of big centurions in the test match and the bowlers never had a sniff at their opponents to get their respective teams back in the game. Zimbabwe versus Afghanistan will be streamed on the FanCode app from 1:30 PM IST. ZIM vs AFG 1st Test 2024: Record Test Totals for Zimbabwe and Afghanistan in Drawn Match.

Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, and Brian Bennett scored centuries for Zimbabwe and Ben Curran looked well on course to get to triple figures before he was cleaned up by a brilliant bowl. The home side will be confident about their batting and it is the likes of Blessing Muzarabani and Trevor Gwandu that will need to play to their true potential in the bowling department.

Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi have been the batting mainstays for Afghanistan for some time now and it was not a surprise when the duo scored double centuries in the first match. Afsar Zazai did well to score a century as well, showing tremendous patience out there in the middle. With few big guns missing, they will have to put in the extra effort to get Zimbabwe bowled out. Hashmatullah Shahidi Becomes First Afghanistan Batter To Hit Two Double Hundreds in Tests, Achieves Feat in ZIM vs AFG 1st Test 2024.

When is ZIM vs AFG 2nd Test 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Zimbabwe will square off against Afghanistan in the second Test on Thursday, January 2, 2025. The ZIM vs AFG 2nd Test 2025 will be played at Queens Club in Bulawayo and it will start at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch ZIM vs AFG 2nd Test 2025 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the ZIM vs AFG 2nd Test 2025 due to the absence of a broadcast partner. Fans in India hence, won't be able to watch ZIM vs AFG 2nd Test 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For ZIM vs AFG 2nd Test 2025 viewing options, read below.

How to Watch ZIM vs AFG 2nd Test 2025 Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the ZIM vs AFG Test series. Fans in India will be able to watch ZIM vs AFG 2nd Test 2025 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match pass that costs Rs 25. Expect another high-scoring contest with the test match ending in a draw.

