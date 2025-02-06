Zimbabwe vs Ireland Free Live Streaming Online, One-Off Test 2025: How To Watch ZIM vs IRE Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Zimbabwe will be facing Ireland in a one-off test match at Bulawayo, looking to secure a home win that eluded them in the Afghanistan series. Ireland on the other hand last played a test back in mid-2024 and it was against the same opponents. On that occasion, they did manage a win, and they will try and replicate the performance. Bulawayo has often been a batting paradise but the last game that was played here against Afghanistan, it did offer something to the bowlers particularly the pacers. Toss will play a key role in this tie. Zimbabwe Captain Craig Ervine Lauds Afghanistan Following Defeat in Second Test, Says ‘They Played Much Better’.

Zimbabwe will be without the services of star all-rounder Sikandar Raza as he features in the ILT20. Dion Mayers and Tadiwanashe Marumani have been left out of the squad with Nicholas Welch hoping to break into the playing eleven. All eyes will be on Blessing Muzarabani, who picked up six wickets recently against Afghanistan.

Skipper Andy Balbirnie will need to be at his very best with the bat while star batsman Harry Tector will shoulder the run scoring responsibility in the middle-order. Craig Young should get the nod ahead of Gavin Hoey in the team. Matthew Humphreys and Barry McCarthy will be the other key players in the bowling unit.

When is Zimbabwe vs Ireland One-Off Test 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Zimbabwe will square off against Ireland in the only Test on Thursday, February 6, 2025. The Zimbabwe vs Ireland One-Off Test 2025 will be played at Queens Club in Bulawayo and it will start at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Rashid Khan Registers Career-Best Red-Ball Figures, Claims 7-Wicket Haul During ZIM vs AFG 2nd Test 2024-25 (Watch Wickets Video).

Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland One-Off Test 2025 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Zimbabwe vs Ireland Test 2025 due to the absence of a broadcast partner. Fans in India hence, won't be able to watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland One-Off Test 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For ZIM vs IRE Test 2025 viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland One-Off Test 2025 Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the ZIM vs IRE Test Match. Fans in India will be able to watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland One-Off Test 2025 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match pass that costs Rs 25. Zimbabwe have the edge in the contest and it will be interesting to see if they can secure a positive result here.

