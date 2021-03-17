Bayern Munich are up against Lazio in the second leg of the round-of-16 tie of UEFA Champions League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Allianz Arena on Thursday (March 18). The visitors have an uphill task at hands as the defending champions won the first leg 4-1, and their triumph looks a mere formality. Robert Lewandowski, Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane shone in that encounter, and the trio would aim to replicate their heroics. On the other hand, Lazio need an extraordinary effort to go through the semi-finals. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and further details of the BAY vs LAZ match. Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch UCL 2020–21 Round of 16 Match?

Hansi Flick's men have been on a roll in the Bundesliga as well. After thrashing Lazio in the first leg, they registered three more comprehensive victories and needless to say, they are hot favourites for this game. On the other hand, Lazio lost two straight Serie A matches before defeating Crotone 3-2. Given Munich's 4-1 lead and recent form of both teams, the result of this contest looks inevitable. As the encounter takes a countdown, let's look at streaming and other information.

When is Bayern Munich vs Lazio, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Bayern Munich vs Lazio match in UCL 2020-21 will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich. The match will be held on March 18, 2021 (Thursday Mid-Night) and it is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs Lazio, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Bayern Munich vs Lazio match on Sony Ten channels. Sony Ten Network is the official broadcaster of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 1/ Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 1 HD/ Sony Ten 2 HD channels to watch the game live.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bayern Munich vs Lazio UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich vs Lazio second leg round of 16 will be available on SonyLiv, the OTT platform of Sony Network.

