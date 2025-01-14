Manchester City will be looking to secure a hat-trick of wins in the English Premier League when it takes on Brentford in an away tie this evening. The defending champions are looking to gain stability in a season that has seen several low points and virtually ruled them out of the title race. But with Pep Guardiola in charge of the club, they will feel they always have an outside chance. David Moyes Returns As Everton Head Coach On Two-And-A-Half Year Deal.

Opponents Brentford are not having the best of forms with three defeats in their last five matches but head into this fixture with a win over Southampton, which is a positive. Brentford versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:00 AM IST. Bryan Mbuemo is the in form player for Brentford and he will look to create chances from the right flank. Yoanne Wissa leads the attack with Kevin Schade completing the front three for the home side. Mathias Jensen and Mikel Damsgaard with Christian Norgaard will feature in midfield.

Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne, Beranrdo Silva all return to Manchester City for this big game. Savinho and Phil Foden will occupy the positions out wide with Mateo Kovacic operating as the central defensive midfielder. Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji should be the two main defenders in a 4-1-4-1 formation.

Brentford vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match

Brentford, who are in 11th spot in Premier League standings, will host sixth-placed Manchester City on January 15. The Brentford vs Manchester City PL match will be played at Gtech Community Stadium and begin at 1:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out Brentford vs Manchester City viewing options below. Manchester United Forward Amad Diallo Signs Contract Extension to 2030.

Brentford vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches are Star Sports Network which will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Brentford vs Man City live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select 1 and 2 HD and SD channels. For Brentford vs Manchester City online viewing options, read below.

Brentford vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Brentford vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester City will be challenged in this game but they should find a way to win here.

