Cristiano Ronaldo Left Out by Ilkay Gundogan in His List of Current Best Football Players in the World

Cristiano Ronaldo and Ilkay Gundogan (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundoigan has omitted Cristiano Ronaldo from his list of the current three best players in the world. The German international held a Q&A session on his official twitter account and when asked about who he thinks are the top 3 players in the world at the moment, Gundogan replied with Lionel Messi, Kevin De Bruyne and Kylian Mbappe, thus leaving out the five-time ballon d’Or winner. The Barcelona captain picked up the most coveted individual trophy in football for the sixth-time last year. Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Be Offered Contract Extension Until 2024 by Juventus.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been at the top of the footballing world for more than a decade and are showing no signs of slowing down even during their twilight years. The Juventus star man has scored 21 goals in 22 Serie A games this year. Despite Ronaldo delivering in almost every game, Ilkay Gundogan doesn’t think that the Portugal national team captain is among the elites anymore. Earthquake Hits Madeira, the Place Where Cristiano Ronaldo has Isolated Himself.

See Tweet

The German international listed three guys who he thinks are the current best players in the world. The list included the likes of Lionel Messi, Manchester City team-mate Kevin De Bruyne and Paris Saint-Germain starlet Kylian Mbappe.

The 29-year-old was also asked about Leroy Sane, who has been linked with a move away from Manchester City for some time to which Gundogan replied ‘I would be happy if he remains my teammate for many years’. Sane has missed almost the entire 2019-20 season and is closer to return to the first-team action which was recently confirmed by Pep Guardiola.