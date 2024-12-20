In a bid to move to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 table, FC Goa will host table-toppers Mohun Bagan Super Giant this evening, where the former is looking to get back to winning ways after a draw against Bengaluru FC, while the latter would be eager to notch up their fifth straight win in the competition and stretch their lead. Mohun Bagan will be able to extend their lead over Bengaluru FC, who occupy the second place, while FC Goa will edge past Odisha FC, who are on the same points as the Goa-based club in third place. ISL 2024–25: East Bengal FC Head Coach Oscar Bruzon Reveals What Inspired His Side To Comeback Win Over Punjab FC.

FC Goa have enjoyed a good run of form of late but will need to produce an exceptional performance if they want to beat Mohun Bagan, who have been a cut above the rest in this season of ISL 2024-25. For FC Goa, this match will act as the start of home matches, where the club will play matches in Goa every alternative week as opposed to Mohun Bagan, who will now only play away matches in the competition.

When is FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date , Time and Venue

FC Goa will lock horns against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in ISL 2024-25 on December 20. The FCG vs MBSG football match will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa, and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). ISL 2024–25: East Bengal FC Clinch Comeback Victory Against Punjab FC in Kolkata.

Where to Watch FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

The official broadcast rights for ISL 2024-25 in India are with Viacom18, who will provide live telecast viewing options on Sports18 1 SD/HD, Sports18 2, Sports18 3, and Asianet Plus TV channels. For FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema are the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming viewing option of ISL 2024-25 on the JioCinema app and website. Mohun Bagan Super Giant are the clear favourites to win the match given their form this season.

