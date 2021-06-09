Paraguay and Brazil lock horns in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers CONMEBOL. This is going to be a clash between top and fourth placed teams. While Brazil hold the top spot on CONMEBOL points table, Paraguay are on fourth spot. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Paraguay vs Brazil live streaming online and live telecast in India, then continue reading. Neymar All Set for Brazil vs Paraguay CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers, See his Latest Instagram Post.

Brazil have won their five out of five matches and are on top of the team standings. On the other hand, Paraguay hold the fourth spot with just one win from five games. They haven’t, however, lost any game yet but have drawn four of them.

When Paraguay vs Brazil 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of International Friendly Game

Paraguay vs Brazil, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will take place on June 09 (Thursday morning). The CONMEBOL qualifying match will be played at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco. The game is set to start at 06:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How To Watch Paraguay vs Brazil 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match, Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, Paraguay vs Brazil match will not be live telecast in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in India. However, Fans in India will be able to watch the Paraguay vs Brazil, 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streaming on FanCode website or app but need to pay a nominal fee frost to enjoy the live action.

