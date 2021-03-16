Lionel Messi emerged as one of the top trends on social media with his brace last night against Huesca in the La Liga 2020-21. Not only did he score a brace against Huesca but he also equalled Xavi’s record for the most number of appearances for Barcelona. Messi has so far played 767 games for the Catalan Giants. Post this, Lionel Messi took to social media and thanked Barcelona for their support. In the caption, Messi also thanked his fans and the people who had been with him throughout his journey. Lionel Messi’s Brace Against Huesca Leads Barcelona to 4-1 Win in La Liga 2020-21 Match, Argentine Equals Xavi for Most Number of Appearances (Watch Goal Highlights).

Alongside the caption, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner also posted a few pictures of himself. "Thanks to all the colleagues who accompanied me in these years, and to my family and friends for always being by my side," read a part of the caption. He also posted a few pictures of himself while putting up the post. Even Barcelona hailed the Argentine, for the history scripted by Messi. Now, let's have a look at the pictures shared by Messi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Talking about last night, Messi scored a brace. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a goal at the 13th minute of the match and then at the 90th minute. With this, he led the team to a stunning 4-1 win in the La Liga 2020-21 tie. Barcelona is now placed on the number two La Liga 2020-21 points table.

