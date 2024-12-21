After a long gap, Mumbai City FC will be in action in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-24 edition, when they clash against Chennaiyin FC. Mumbai are placed seventh in the ISL points table with 17 points from 11 matches and have blown hold-and-cold throughout the season, and will now look for consistency as the business end approaches. On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC with 15 points from 12 matches occupy the ninth spot in the standings and are looking to maintain their winning run after a string of losses. ISL 2024–25: East Bengal FC Head Coach Oscar Bruzon Reveals What Inspired His Side To Comeback Win Over Punjab FC.

A win for Mumbai City FC would help them break away from the pack in the middle, and challenge the top three of the ISL 2024-25. Chennaiyin FC will be eager to showcase better performances on the ground, after making a comeback from three successive losses and notching a win against Hyderabad FC a few weeks back.

When is Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 Match ? Know Date , Time and Venue

Mumbai City FC will meet up against Chennaiyin FC in the ISL 2024-25 on December 21. The Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL match will be held at Mumbai Football Arena and start at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). ISL 2024–25: East Bengal FC Clinch Comeback Victory Against Punjab FC in Kolkata

Where to Watch Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights to the ISL 2024-25 matches. Fans can watch the Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC live telecast on the Sports18 1 SD/HD, Sports18 2, Sports18 3 and Asianet Plus TV channels. For Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch the Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming online for free. Mumbai City FC are slightly ahead of Chennaiyin FC in terms of form and are likely to win the tie.

