Paul Pogba stepped onto the pitch with black and white hair last night during Portugal vs France, Euro 2020. Immediately there were speculations if the Manchester United forward would join Juventus and will be involved in a swap deal with Cristiano Ronaldo making a move back to the Red Devils. Pogba is reportedly going back to Bianconeri. Now, Pogba's hair at the Puskas Stadium, in Budapest has created a lot of a buzz. The Manchester United forward was asked about the same in the press conference and explain that he does not think about his future. Cristiano Ronaldo Equals Ali Daei of Iran to Score Most Number of International Goals, CR7 SMASHES More Records During Portugal vs France, Euro 2020.

He laughed off the rumours of sending a message to Juventus. In the conference, Pogba further said that he is currently focussing on Euro 2020." My hair was black and white tonight like the Juventus shirt? I was expecting this question…," laughed Pogba. "I don't think about my future, I am only focused on the Euro. And my hair is always changing, you know that," he said during the interview. Talking about the match. the game ended with a 2-2 draw. Cristiano Ronaldo from Portugal and French midfielder Karim Benzema were the ones who hogged away with the maximum limelight. Both scored a brace and led the match to a draw. Both France and Portugal qualified for the round-of-16. The fans also witnessed a moment where two old colleagues- Benzema and Ronaldo were seen swiping shirts with each other.

