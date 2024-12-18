The final of the intercontinental cup sees Real Madrid taking on Pachuca in Qatar with Los Blancos looking to secure another trophy. Carlo Ancelotti has seen his team get back into the La Liga title race recently after a tough start to the campaign. They have looked off the pace in Europe and this new competition will come as a welcome change. Pachuca defeated Al Ahly in a penalty shootout to earn a place in the final of the competition while it was a straight entry for European champions Real Madrid. In the Liga MX Aperture campaign where Pachuca feature, they won just once in their last eight games which is a cause of worry. Real Madrid versus Pachuca starts at 10:30 PM IST. Vinicius Jr, Toni Kroos, Lamine Yamal and Other Stars Named in The Best FIFA Men's 11 for 2024.

Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal are missing for Real Madrid due to long-term injuries. Kylian Mbappe will be leading the goal scoring efforts with Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo on the wings. Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Jude Bellingham should get the opportunity in midfield. Antonio Rudiger is the key figure in defence for the Spanish club.

Israel Luna, Pachuca’s key midfielder, has been missing in action since April due to a ligament injury. Salomon Rondon has a wealth of experience under his belt and his ability to hold up play in the final third will be important. Elias Montiel with his playmaking skills should get the nod in midfield where he will be accompanied by Pedro Pedraza and Nelson Deossa.

When is Real Madrid vs Pachuca, Intercontinental Cup 2024 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Real Madrid will take on Pachuca at Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar on December 18, Wednesday. The Real Madrid vs Pachuca match will be played at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out the Real Madrid vs Pachuca viewing options below.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Pachuca, Intercontinental Cup 2024 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Intercontinental Cup 2024 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Scroll down to check out the Real Madrid vs Pachuca online viewing options below. Neymar, Jude Bellingham, Karim Benzema and Other Football Players React As Vinicius Jr Wins FIFA the Best Men's Footballer 2024 Award.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Pachuca, Intercontinental Cup 2024 Football Match ?

There is no official streaming partner of Intercontinental Cup 2024 in India although fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Pachuca Intercontinental Cup 2024 football match live streaming online for free on FIFA+ mobile app and website. Real Madrid should dominate this game and secure an easy win here.

