Tottenham Hotspur have dropped to 12th in the standings in the English Premier League and they face Wolves next, looking to mount their comeback in the race for top four qualification which looks harder than before. Spurs lost to Nottingham Forest in their last match putting further pressure on manager Ange Postecoglou to turn things around. Wolves have had a tough run in the league but two wins in their last two games has moved them out of the relegation zone. Their performance against Manchester United in the last game should give them a lot of confidence. Premier League 2024–25: Aston Villa Fails in Its Bid To Overturn Jhon Duran’s Red Card Against Newcastle United.

Djed Spence will miss out for Spurs due to suspension while Radu Dragusin is a major doubt for the clash due to an injury. Christian Romero, Micky van de Ven, and Richarlison are some of the major missing for the home side. Dominic Solanke plays the lone striker role for the team with James Maddison behind him as the playmaker. Dejan Kulusevski and Heung min Son will be deployed on the wings.

Wolves will be without the services of Pablo Sarabia while the likes of Sasa Kalajdzic, Boubacar Traore, Enso Gonzalez, and Yerson Mosquera are long-term absentees. Goncalo Guedes is a quality player and he can come up with the goals in the final third. Joao Gomes with his work rate can dominate the play in midfield.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Tottenham Hotspur will host Wolves in the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, December 29. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves match is set to be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and it starts at 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Premier League 2024–25: Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Says Bukayo Saka Will Miss Several Months After Hamstring Injury.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select SD/HD channels. For Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Tottenham Hotspur will dominate this game and expect them to secure an easy win.

