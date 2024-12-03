Al-Hilal in their last AFC Champions League 2024-25 outing, lost a couple of points after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Qatari side Al Sadd. This time around, Al-Hilal is all set to take on another Qatari opponent but this time this will be Al-Gharafa, and the Saudi Pro League giants can have a tough time during the ACL Elite match. Al-Ahli Saudi overtook Al-Hilal to go on top of AFC Champions League 2024-25 standings of Group B. Al-Hilal will look forward to securing three points in their AFC Champions League encounter against Al-Gharafa. Saudi Arabia’s Network of Spending and Influence Detailed Before Getting World Cup 2034 From FIFA.

In the midfield, Milinkovic-Savic will play an important role in helping Al-Hilal upfront. Aleksandar Mitrovic will have an important role as he is the sole striker in Al-Hilal's final third. Al-Hilal a few days back, dropped three points in the Saudi Pro League as well due to their underwhelming performance. If Al-Hilal can win the match against Qatari side Al-Gharafa, they can also make it to the top of the Group B table of the AFC Champions League 2024-25.

Will Neymar Jr Play Tonight in Al-Hilal vs Al-Gharafa AFC Champions League Elite 2024–25 Match?

Neymar Jr has not been part of the Al-Hilal squad in their last four matches. After his return, Neymar has only played a couple of matches for Al-Nassr and that too as a substitute. There is no update from the club or the player for the upcoming match but Neymar was not spotted during the training session of Al-Hilal ahead of the ACL Elite clash against Al-Gharafa.

There have been rumours here and there that Neymar Jr is all set to leave Al-Hilal as a free agent. Neymar might go back to join his boyhood club Santos in Brazil. Neymar is still only 32 years old and has some football left in him.

