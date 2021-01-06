Born on January 6, 1996, Harmanpreet Singh is one of the most prolific names in the Indian hockey circuit. Harmanpreet Singh was born in the outskirts of Amritsar, Punjab. Despite being a defender, Singh has time and again proven his ability to score goals for the team. The Indian defender was quite keen on pursuing the sport since his early days. At the age of 15, Harmanpreet Singh joined the Surjit Singh Hockey Academy and envisaged to become the forward of the team. Now on his birthday, we shall have a look at the quick facts about Harmanpreet Singh. Harmanpreet Singh Excited to Lead Indian Hockey Team in Tokyo Olympics 2020 Test Event.

Hailing from a family of farmers, during his early days, Harmanpreet Singh helped his father in the field. This helped him build his strength and endurance.

It was during the Junior National Camp that Harmanpreet Singh's ability to drag and flick caught the eyes of the people around him. His consistent form and fitness led him to play in the Junior Indian team.

Harmanpreet Singh came into limelight for his performance in the U-19 India team. Having scored nine goals at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia in 2014 he was awarded as the Player of the Tournament Award.

In the following year, he played a vital role in helping team India clinch the Junior Men’s Asia cup 2015 by scoring 15 goals.

His consistent performance in the Indian Team helped him make way into the Dabang Mumbai HC which is the franchisee in the Hero Hockey India League (HIL) and continues to be a part of the squad.

That's all we have for now if you think that we have missed out an any interesting fact about the Indian defender, feel free to comment below. Coming back to his birthday, we wish Harman a very Happy Birthday.

