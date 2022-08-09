India finished 4th in the medal tally at the recently-concluded CWG 2022 in Birmingham with 22 Gold, 15 Silver and 23 Bronze medals and a total of 61 medals at the Commonwealth Games. With this, the nation delivered its fifth-best performance of all time in its Commonwealth Games history. Let us look at India's most successful disciplines at the event. India's Medal Tally & Standings at Commonwealth Games Over The Years: Is Birmingham 2022 CWG With 61 Medals India's Best Performance? Check Full Table To Know.

Wrestling (12 Medals)

The country's contingent won 12 medals in wrestling, its most successful sport in the 2022 edition of the multi-sport event. India captured medals in every category in which its stars wrestled. This includes six gold medals as well by Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Naveen. Anshu Malik won the sole silver medal. Wrestlers Divya Kakran, Mohit Grewal, Pooja Gehlot, Pooja Sihag and Deepak Nehra took home bronze.

Weightlifting (10 Medals)

India won 10 medals in weightlifting, including three golds by Mirabai Chanu, Achinta Sheuli and Jeremy Lalrinnunga in their respective categories. Sanket Sargar, Bindyarani Devi and Vikas Thakur took home silver medals while Gururaj Poojary, Harjinder Kaur, Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh took home the bronze medals.

Athletics (8 Medals)

In athletics, the nation's athletes won a total of eight medals. It includes gold by Eldhose Paul in the men's triple jump. Avinash Sable (silver in men's 3000 m steeplechase), Annu Rani (bronze in women's javelin throw), Murali Sreeshankar (silver in men's long jump) were some other prominent medal winners.

Boxing (7 Medals)

Indian boxers won a total of seven medals in boxing. This includes gold by Amit Panghal, Nitu Ghangas and Nikhat Zareen. Mohammed Hussamuddin (bronze), Rohit Tokas (bronze), Sagar Ahlawat (silver) and Jaismine Lamboria (bronze) were other medalists.

Table Tennis (7 Medals)

Seven medals came in table tennis, which includes four gold medals by Achanta Sharath Kamal in men's singles, men's team event, para table tennis player Bhavina Patel and the mixed duo of Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran also clinched a bronze in men's singles while he captured silver in men's doubles with Achanta Sharath Kamal. Lastly, Sonalben Patel got a bronze in women's singles in para table tennis.