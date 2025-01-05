In a bid to stretch their lead in the ongoing Premier League 2024-25 Table, table-toppers Liverpool will host Manchester United, who have been on a downward spiral in the competition. Liverpool will aim to win their fourth straight English Premier League 2024-25 match and hope to maintain their gain over second-placed Arsenal, who remain alive in the title race. Manchester United, on the other hand, will look to stop the bleeding, and either make a draw or the PL clash and overcome their three-match losing streak. Premier League Clubs Approve Changes to Associated Party Transaction Rules.

Liverpool unlike, Manchester United looks solid and has showcased superior football this year, while the 13-time Premier League winners have been lacking, and exhibited poor skills on the pitch. In terms of player availability, Liverpool have almost all members at their disposal, while United have a truncated squad. Meanwhile, the Liverpool vs Manchester United PL 2024-25 match is planned to go ahead despite heaving snowing.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Lineups Predictions for UEFA Champions League 2024-25

For Liverpool, Joe Gomez, who sustained an injury against West Ham, won't be available for selection, while Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley, who have returned to training might get match time against arch-rivals. Federico Chiesa also remains a doubtful starter for The Reds. Meanwhile, Manchester United could see several changes in their XI, with key players Marcus Rashford, Victor Lindelof, and Luke still out of unavailable. The duo of Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte will be back following a suspension. Harry Maguire might get the long rope, and start for the Red Devils. Pep Guardiola Opens Up After Contract Extension With Manchester City Till 2027, Says ‘We Deserve a Chance To Bounce Back’.

Liverpool Probable Playing XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Diaz

Manchester United Probable Playing XI: Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Mainoo, Ugarte, Dalot; Diallo, Fernandes; Hojlund

