Team Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are taking on each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. After winning the toss, SRH's newly crowned skipper Kane Williamson decided to bowl first. Rajasthan Royals lost Yashasvi Jaiswal quite early in the game. But then it was Jos Buttler who scored a century and led the team to a stunning total of 220 runs on the board. Post this, Rajasthan Royals posted a tweet on social media and took a sly dig at the Orange Army. RR vs SRH Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021.

They posted a picture of Jos Buttler on social media. In the snap we see and RR posted an interesting caption to it. "Scoop flavour of the day: Orange." During the course of his innings, he slammed 11 fours and eight sixes. He, unfortunately, couldn't remain unbeaten and he got out on the score of 124 runs. It was Sandeep Sharma who got rid of the English batsmen. Sanju Samson couldn't make a half-century and got out on 48 runs.

Now, let's have a look at the post by Rajasthan Royals:

Talking about Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting order, Kane Williamson's men have lost four wickets so far. Openers Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow were the ones who departed 31 and 30 runs respectively. Karthik Tyagi got rid of SRH skipper Kane Williamson as he scored 20 runs 21 balls. Vijay Shankar made his way to the pavilion on the score of 8 runs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2021 06:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).