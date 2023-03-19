The main race of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is set to get underway on March 19, Sunday. The race will take place at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah and has a starting time of 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). For the second time in a row, Red Bull's Sergio Perez clinched the pole position as his teammate Max Verstappen suffered a driveshaft failure during Q2. Due to this issue, defending world champion Verstappen will have to start at P15 in the main race. Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Mercedes driver George Russell will start at the second and third spot respectively. Earlier Charles Leclerc clocked 2nd fastest time but he will start from 12th position due to a 10-place grid penalty. Max Verstappen Cruises to F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2023 Win.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will be starting from the 7th position. Hamilton won the inaugural edition of the Saudi Arabian GP in 2021. A year later, it was Max Verstappen who claimed the title. Fans who are looking for the live streaming and live telecast details of the Saudi Arabian GP 2023 can find it below.

When is the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP Main Race? Know Date, Time & Venue

The main race of Saudi Arabian GP 2023 will happen on Sunday, March 19 at Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah. The starting time of this race is 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast Of 2023 Saudi Arabian GP Main Race on TV?

Unfortunately for Indian fans, F1 has no official broadcasters in India. So fans will not be able to watch the Saudi Arabian GP 2023 on TV. Formula 2: Jehan Daruvala Clinches Podium in Saudi Arabian GP 2023.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online Of 2023 Saudi Arabian GP Main Race?

Fans can watch the live streaming of Saudi Arabian GP 2023 on the F1 TV Pro app. However, you will have to take a subscription to enjoy the race.

