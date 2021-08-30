India had a highly successful time at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Monday, as the day yielded seven medals in total. And the other athletes would take inspiration from these performances to lead India's medal charge in the other events on August 31, Tuesday. On Monday, India won a total of five medals--two gold, two silver and one bronze. Avani Lekhara started the medal rush for India with a gold in the Women's 10 AR Air Rifle event. She in turn, became the first woman from India to win a gold medal at the Paralympic Games. Devendra Jhajharia, a seasoned medal winner in Paralympic Games once showed his class to clinch silver in the Men's Javelin Throw F46 Event, where Gurjar Sundar Singh won the bronze medal. Yogesh Kathuniya won the silver medal in Men's Discus Throw and lastly, the day ended with a bang with Sumit Antil spearing his way to a gold medal in the Men's Javelin Throw F64 event. Sumit Antil Wins Gold: Kiren Rijiju Shares Video of 23-Year Old’s Gold Medal Winning Throw in Men’s Javelin Throw F64 Event at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

India's charge on August 31, Tuesday, would begin with Rubina Francis competing in the P2 Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification event. She would hope to qualify and make it to the next stages, which would expectedly increase her chances for a podium finish. There's also Rakesh Kumar, who would compete in the Men's Individual Compound Open event in shooting and the nation would want them and others who step foot on the field to shine and add to the medal tally. Silver medallist Bhavina Patel would then be in action, this time in doubles competition alongside Sonal Patel. Performances of Mariyappan Thangavelu, Simran Sharma and the shooting trio of Manish Narwal, Singhraj Adana and Deepender Singh would also draw a lot of attention.

An action-packed day awaits!

India’s Schedule At 2020 Tokyo Paralympics For August 31

Date Time Sport Event Athlete August 31 06:00 AM Shooting P2 Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification Rubina Francis August 31 06:56 AM Athletics Women’s Shot Put F34 Final Bhagyashri Jadhav August 31 07:08 AM Athletics Women’s 100m-T13-Round 1 Heat 2 Simran Sharma August 31 07:12 AM Archery Men’s Individual Compound Open ⅛ Elimination Rakesh Kumar August 31 08:00 AM Table Tennis Women’s Doubles Classes 4-5 Quarterfinals Bhavina Patel and Sonal Patel August 31 08: 30 AM Shooting P2 Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1-Final Rubina Francis-(Subject to qualification) August 31 08:30 AM Shooting P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification Manish Narwal, Singhraj Adana and Deepender Singh August 31 08:34 AM Archery Men’s Individual Compound Open-Quarterfinal Rakesh Kumar-(Subject to Qualification) August 31 09:25 AM Archery Men’s Individual Compound Open-Semifinal Rakesh Kumar-(Subject to Qualification) August 31 09:48 AM Archery Men’s Individual Compound Open-Bronze Medal Match Rakesh Kumar-(Subject to Qualification) August 31 10:05 AM Archery Men’s Individual Compound Open-Gold Medal Match Rakesh Kumar-(Subject to Qualification) August 31 11:00 AM Shooting P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final Manish Narwal, Singhraj Adana and Deepender Singh-(Subject to qualification) August 31 03:55 PM Athletics Men’s High Jump T63 Final Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar and Varun Singh Bhati August 31 04:40 PM Athletics Women’s 100m T13-Final Simran Sharma-(Subject to qualification)

Live Streaming Of Team India At Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Eurosport holds the official rights for the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 in India. The matches will be broadcast on Eurosport. Doordarshan Sports will also provide live telecast of Paralympics 2020. Discovery Plus will bring you the live streaming of the games via Eurosport.

