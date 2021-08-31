The medals just keep coming for India in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020. A total of three medals on Tuesday, August 31 has now taken India’s tally to 10 medals, which is the country’s best-ever performance at the Paralympic Games. This has indeed been a very memorable day for India. The first medal of the day was won by Singhraj Adhana, who bagged bronze in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle SH1 event. That was just the start. 2016 Rio Olympics gold-medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu then grabbed silver in the Men’s High Jump T63 Event and Sharad Kumar followed him on the podium, winning bronze in the same event. This was the second time India won two medals in the same event at the Paralympic Games this year. Now, India occupy the 30th position with 10 medals in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020. And the competition hasn’t even ended yet! Team India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Recap of August 31: Check Out India’s Medal Tally and All Event Results

On Wednesday, Tokyo Paralympic Games gold medallist Avani Lekhara would be seen in action, this time with Deepak Kumar and Sidharta Babu. Suyash Yadav would be competing in the Men’s 100m Breast Stroke SB7-Final event with an aim for a podium finish. Also, young badminton player Palak Kohli would aim to make a mark in the ongoing Paralympic Games in two events on Wednesday--in singles competition and the other alongside Pramod Bhagat in mixed doubles. Also, Pramod Bhagat would face compatriot Manoj Sarkar in men’s singles badminton competition. All these athletes would be aiming to add more medals to India’s tally.

India’s Schedule At 2020 Tokyo Paralympics For September 1

Date Time Sport Event Athlete September 1 06:00 AM Shooting R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification Sidhartha Babu, Deepak Kumar and Avani Lekhara September 1 08:00 AM Athletics R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Final Sidhartha Babu, Deepak and Avani Lekhara (Subject to Qualification) September 1 01:30 PM Swimming Men’s 100m Breast Stroke SB7-Final Suyash Yadav September 1 02:30 PM Badminton Mixed Doubles SL3 SU5, Group B, Match 1 Palak Kohli and Pramod Bhagat September 1 03:55 PM Athletics Men’s Club Throw F51-Final Amit Kumar Saroha and Dharambir September 1 05:10 PM Badminton Women’s Singles SU5, Group A Match 1 Palak Kohli September 1 05:50 PM Badminton Men’s Singles SL3, Group A Match 1 Manoj Sarkar vs Pramod Bhagat

Live Streaming Of Team India At Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Eurosport holds the official rights for the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 in India. The matches will be broadcast on Eurosport. Doordarshan Sports will also provide live telecast of Paralympics 2020. Discovery Plus will bring you the live streaming of the games via Eurosport.

