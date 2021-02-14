The fourth round of the Australian Open 2021 is here and we have eight men and women in each category who are competing for the title. So we have the Rod Laver hosting the women’s singles game between Naomi Osaka and Garbine Muguruza. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the game. But before that let’s have a look at the preview of the game. Naomi Osaka and Garbine Muguruza are meeting each other for the first time in their careers. So there is no head to head record for the two. Australian Open 2021: Novak Djokovic Through to Fourth Round After Hard-Fought Win Over Taylor Fritz.

In the 3rd round, Osaka had a good straight-sets win as she played against Jabeur. The Japenese won the match by 6-3, 6-2. Osaka blasted eight aces and committed five double faults. Whereas, Muguruza had a good straight-sets win against Diyas. She won the match 6-1, 6-1. Muguruza slammed three aces and committed no double faults. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details for the game.

When is Naomi Osaka vs Garbine Muguruza Women’s Singles Fourth-Round Match at Australian Open 2021

Naomi Osaka vs Garbine Muguruza match in Australian Open 2021 third-round will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park on Sunday (February 14). The match has a tentative start time of 05: 30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Naomi Osaka vs Garbine Muguruza Australian Open 2021 match on Sony TV channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can tune into either Sony Ten Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels to catch the live-action.

Naomi Osaka vs Garbine Muguruza, Australian Open 2021 Women’s Singles Fourth-Round Match Live Streaming Online

Fans can also follow the game online. As Sony Pictures holds the broadcast rights for the Australian Open 2021, SonyLiv will be live streaming the Naomi Osaka vs Garbine Muguruza women’s singles third-round match online for fans in India.

