Empty stands were quite a common sight amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A majority of sports across the world were conducted behind closed doors. But now, life is slowly coming back to normal. The Euro 2020, Champions League 2021 has fans coming back into the stadiums. Now, the oganisers of US Open 2021 have announced that their tournament will be held in full capacity. The tournament was held behind closed doors. This will be the first Grand Slam that will have full attendance. Roger Federer Posts Pictures of Empty Stands at French Open 2021 After His Win Against Germany's Dominik Koepfer.

"While we were proud that we were able to hold the event in 2020, we missed having our fans on-site, because we know that they are a large part of what makes the U.S. Open experience unlike any other," said the organisers in a statement. It press release further states that it promises to be an unforgettable celebration of the sport. The United States Tennis Association said tickets for the Aug. 30-Sept. 12 Grand Slam is set to go on sale from July 13.

Post this, Cincinnati Masters, also announced that they were planning to set organise the tournament in full capacity. If one may recall, during the recently concluded French Open 2021, the fans were allowed in the stadium but owing to the strict lockdowns in the country, there were many games that were played behind closed doors. Owing to the curfew post 9 pm, many evening games did not have crowds. The likes of Roger Federer had posted pictures of empty stadiums on social media.

