New Delhi, December 5 : The newer Apple iPhone models offer many interesting and handy features, including the height measurement feature. The iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models come with a LiDAR Scanner next to the rear camera setup that can measure people’s heights pretty instantly by utilizing Apple's Measure app that come preinstalled in these devices.

These supported iPhone models can measure a person's height from head to toe, along with accessories or even the seated height of a person. Using this feature is as simple as opening the Measure app and pointing the supported iPhone at the person that you wish to measure. Know the step by step process below. Apple Expedites Supply of iPhone 14 Pro Models by Improving Lead Time.

Step-By-Step Guide to Using Height Measuring Feature On Apple iPhones :

1. Open the Measure app and point your supported iPhone at the person you wish to measure.

2. Wait for a brief moment, a line would appear at the top of the person's head along with their height measurement. Choose the measurement unit displayed, as per your preference, i.e. feet-and-inches or centimetres by going to the Settings app under Measure and then choosing Measure Units.

3. To take a photo of the measurement, simply tap on the Take Picture tab.

4. To save this image, tap the screenshot option in the lower-left corner, tap Done, and choose Save to Photos or Save to Files. Apple iPhone 15 Series May Come With Design Cues Borrowed From MacBook, Details Inside.

After you save the image of the height measurement, you can choose to access and share it from Photos or Files on your iPhone as per your choice. So, you see, this height measurement feature on the newer iPhone models, is really easy and simple to use. However, ensure that your iPhone model does come with a LiDAR Scanner, as this feature is not available on iPhones without it.

