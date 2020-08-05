Washington, August 5: Apple on Wednesday informed that the company has no interest in acquiring TikTok. According to a Reuters report, the company denied media reports claiming that Apple has expressed interest in buying the ByteDance-owned firm.

Microsoft is currently negotiating a deal to acquire the popular short-video app, with a 45-day deadline imposed by President Donald Trump's administration. Trump last week had said that was planning to ban TikTok in the United States after dismissing the idea of a sale to Microsoft. US President Donald Trump Agrees to Give China's ByteDance 45 Days to Negotiate Sale of TikTok With Microsoft: Reports.

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany informed reporters at a briefing on Tuesday that the United States will take action in coming days on the popular short-video app TikTok and other Chinese apps, but shared no further details.

Microsoft in a statement on Sunday mentioned that the tech giant will continue discussions to explore the purchase of TikTok in the United States, following talks with Donald Trump. The tech giant stated it is committed to acquiring TikTok subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the United States.

