New Delhi, March 15: Google is preparing for its most significant event of the year, the Google I/O 2024 Event, which is scheduled to take place on May 14. The "Biggest Developer Conference,” this means that Google has something big in store. Innovation will be put on display at the 2024 Google I/O, which will focus on new devices such as Pixel 8a and Pixel Fold 2 and artificial intelligence progress.

As per a report of English Jagran, Google I/O 2024 Event will take place on May 14. Starting with an opening speech by CEO Sundar Pichai, the day will be filled with exciting product reveal and conversations. Google decided to puzzle people with a code that they were supposed to decode in order to know the date of I/O event. Like in previous years, the event might let only a small number of live guests into its event, but it would also be accessible to an international audience through live streams. X New Features: Elon Musk’s Platform To Allow Users To Rewind Live Streams on Web and Testing on Improving Pinned Chat Visibility.

Google I/O 2024 Event On May 14, 2024

The countdown to #GoogleIO is here! ⏳ Tune in May 14 for our latest updates and demos → https://t.co/dkRkJ7ldvi pic.twitter.com/NH2sq4diqu — Google (@Google) March 14, 2024

The Google I/O 2024 is set to be an important event for the tech giant, with several announcements that will likely excite the tech community. The Pixel 8a, rumoured to come with a Tensor G3 chipset and a 6.1-inch display, is expected to feature in the event. Google could also bring in AI enhancements through its product line and is expected to make announcements regarding its Text-to-image generator and Gemini. Google Chrome Enhances User Security, Introduces Real-Time Protection Against Malicious Sites for Desktop and iOS, Will Be Rolling Out to Android Later This Month.

Google might announce some updates on core Google apps like Google Photos, Google Maps and Gmail and may introduce new features in consumer technology. In addition, Pixel Fold 2 is anticipated to be unveiled and the company may showcase Extended Reality (XR) initiatives for digital experiences. The Google I/O 2024 Event may also provide insights into the upcoming Android 15 and Wear OS 5.

