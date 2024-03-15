New Delhi, March 15: Google has made a significant development in its web browser, Chrome, that will allow the safety of its users with the introduction of a new update. Google Chrome now provides real-time protection against malicious sites. The updated Google Chrome Standard protection mode is now available for desktop and iOS. Google will be rolling out to Android later this month.

This advanced security measure from Google is intended to help users identify and warn them when they visit potentially risky sites, thus adding an extra layer of protection against web threats. With the increasing number of phishing attacks and malware, real-time protection offered by Google Chrome serves as a crucial tool for protecting personal data and ensuring digital security. Elon Musk Twitter Layoffs: Former Twitter Employee Asked Federal Judge To Order Elon To Sit for Seven-Hour Deposition; Check Key Allegations.

As per Google Blog, Chrome will now use Safe Browsing protections in real-time, which will display alerts for dangerous websites. This improvement demonstrates how Google ensures the safety of its users by reducing the time available to hackers to take advantage of weaknesses. The real-time nature of this functionality is especially crucial because some malicious sites are temporary in nature and often vanish before conventional security measures can detect them.

In the past, the Standard protection mode relied on a local list on a user's device to verify the safety status of websites or files for potential risks. This list was refreshed every 30 to 60 minutes. However, research indicates that most harmful sites typically remain active for under 10 minutes. Google Chrome's real-time protection works by comparing the URLs of sites visited by users against a server-side list of known malicious websites. This list is continuously updated, allowing Chrome to provide immediate alerts if a user attempts to access a site that poses a risk. The real-time checks are expected to block an additional 25% of phishing attempts, significantly reducing the chances of users encountering harmful content. OpenAI Accidental Leak Reveals Upcoming GPT-4.5 Turbo, Likely To Have Upgrades in Speed, Accuracy and Scalability; Check Details.

In addition to real-time URL checks, Google Chrome also offers an Enhanced Protection mode. This advanced setting comes with artificial intelligence to proactively block attacks, perform thorough scans of downloaded files and protect against malicious Chrome extensions. The Password Checkup feature on iOS has been enhanced with a recent update. Along with identifying compromised passwords, it now also highlights weak and reused passwords. Google Chrome will raise an alert if it identifies any problems with a password. Users can also review their passwords at any time by accessing Safety Check within Chrome Settings.

