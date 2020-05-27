How to Use Mitron App? Step-by-Step Guide to Download and Make Short Videos on The Indian Application, An Alternative to TikTok (Watch Video)

How to use Mitron app (Photo Credits: Play Store)

In the last few days, there is a lot of discussion on social media, regarding TikTok, the short video-making application. With controversial and questionable content going viral, several people called on to ban the app. Did you know there is an alternative to this application available in the Play Store? It is called Mitron. For those who don't know, Mitron is a short video-making platform that is completely Indian. With an easy user interface, that is similar to TikTok, the application is referred as an alternative to the Chinese app. Mitron, The Indian Alternative to TikTok? Know Everything About The Short Video Making Social Media App With Over 5 Mn Downloads.

Reportedly, Mitron has been designed by an IIT Roorkee student. Within a month, the application has been downloaded over 5 million times and is among the Top Apps on the Google Play Store. Probably, the whole YouTube vs TikTok controversy and the calls to ban the application worked in favour of Mitron. If you are also planning on using the new app, we tell you how to do it in a step by step guide. #UninstallTikTok Funny Memes & Jokes Take over Twitter as Netizens Have Not Yet Made Peace With YouTube vs TikTok Feud!

How to Use Mitron App?

Go to The Play Store and search for Mitron. You will get the app by MitronTV. Download it.

Once you download the app, open it. You will see videos that are already made by other users.

You can like a particular video, by clicking on the heart symbol. Similarly, you can comment on it by clicking on the comment dialogue box.

If you want to make and upload your own videos. You will have to register.

To register, just click on the Profile option in the bottom corner. You will get an option to enter your credentials. Enter your email id and password. You can also login through Facebook.

Once you make your account and sign in, you can change your profile picture.

To start making your videos by just clicking on the video button sign. There's an option to add sound at top. There are some default sounds right now. Once you shoot the video, you can easily post it.

Watch Video of How to Use Mitron App:

If you have used TikTok before then Mitron app is very similar to it. To make videos, a user will have to register. If you want to just watch videos, you do not make to an account. So what say, ready to explore through Mitron next?