New Delhi, January 2: The iPhone 16 is one of the most anticipated smartphone series to feature next-generation specifications, design and features. After the release of the iPhone 15 series powered by the A16 Bionic and A17 Pro chipsets, the internet exploded with rumours about the next Apple iPhone 16 series. According to the new reports, the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a "big display" compared to previous models.

According to reports, the next-generation iPhone 16 may sport a similar design to the iPhone 12, bigger periscope cameras, upgrade to Wi-Fi 7, A18 Pro Chip and much more. The devices are said to take a giant leap from the predecessor and may introduce with AI-enabled features. According to the report by MacRumors, the upcoming iPhones 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will have significantly larger screen sizes starting from 6.3-inch (6.27-inch) to 6.9-inch (6.85-inch), respectively. Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra Likely To Launch in January 2024: Check Expected Date and Pre-Order Rewards Details.

The report further mentioned that other physical features like the devices iPhone 16 Pro would have 194grams of weight while the iPhone 16 Pro Max may have a weight of 225 grams. The report also mentioned more details on the devices, such as thickness, height, and width. It said the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will have 149.6mm and 163.0mm height, 71.45mm and 77.58mm width and 8.25mm thickness, respectively. Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 Processor Launch on January 4; Check Design and Other Specifications Ahead of Launch.

According to MacRumors, the iPhone 16 Pro models will use micro-lens technology for their OLED displays and bigger, long-lasting batteries. As per the report, the iPhone's next models may also get improvements in their displays compared to predecessors. The report also mentioned the upcoming models, iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus, may be launched with a larger 6.27-inch and 6.86-inch, respectively. Apple will reportedly adopt a new large screen, batteries and vertical camera layout for its upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 series. These Apple devices' official launch is months away until the tech giant confirms the date or features.

Jan 02, 2024 06:37 PM IST