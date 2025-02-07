Cupertino, February 7: The iPhone SE 4 is a highly anticipated 'Special Edition' smartphone coming this year. According to a report, the launch is expected to take place next week and include major improvements. The last iPhone SE 3 model was launched in 2022, and after that, the tech giant did not unveil any updates on the next model.

Apple's upcoming iPhone SE 4 is expected to showcase a range of enhancements over its predecessor. The most notable change will likely be the design. The smartphone could move away from the iPhone SE 3 design and introduce a fresh new look. The reports said the device may adopt a similar design language to the iPhone 14, with a bigger screen and Touch ID. Vivo V50 Pro and Vivo V50 Price, Specifications, Features: Check All Confirmed and Expected Details of Upcoming Vivo V50 Series Smartphones.

iPhone SE 4 Specifications and Features

According to rumours, the upcoming iPhone SE 4 will likely have a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with HDR10 support and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The upcoming Special Edition phone will reportedly include Apple's 3nm A18 chipset for powerful performance. Besides, there are rumours that Apple will introduce its first in-house cellular modem within the device.

The device may run on iOS 18 and likely receive an iOS 18.3 update. In terms of storage, the iPhone SE 4 will be available in 128GB and 256G options with 4GB and 8GB expected RAM options. In terms of camera, it may have 48MP single-camera OIS support and dual-LED tone flash. On the front, it may include a 12MP camera. The battery on the device may support fast-charging. Google Pixel 9a Launch Might Be Next Month, Likely To Offer Free Access to YouTube Premium, Google One and Fitbit Premium; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iPhone SE Price Expectations

Apple is expected to set the iPhone SE 4 price in India at INR 45,000. In the United States, it may start at USD 500 (around INR 42,000). This will be an expensive smartphone compared to the iPhone SE 3.