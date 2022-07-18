BBK Group-owned iQOO will launch the iQOO 10 Series tomorrow in China. Ahead of its launch, the upcoming series has been listed on JD.com for pre-booking. The website reveals the renders and key specifications of both iQOO 10 and iQOO 10 Pro. As a reminder, the iQOO 10 Series will comprise iQOO 10 and iQOO 10 Pro models. iQOO 10 Series Launch Set for July 19, 2022; Expected Features & Specifications.

iQOO 10 (Photo Credits: Mukul Sharma)

According to JD.com, both models can be seen in two colour options. The Pro model gets a BMW Motorsport-inspired design with three coloured stripes. The listing also reveals that the iQOO 10 Series will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1500 nits of peak brightness.

The iQOO 10 Series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Both iQOO 10 and iQOO 10 Pro could get a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12MP telephoto shooter. Upfront, there could be a 16MP selfie snapper.

