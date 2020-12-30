iQOO, Vivo's sub-brand is all set to launch the iQOO 7 BMW Edition smartphone in China very soon. The company has released the poster of its upcoming device via the Chinese microblogging website 'Weibo'. iQOO 7 is confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset. The phone will be introduced with BMW M Motorsport tri-colour streaks on the rear. The launch event will commence on January 11, 2021 at 7:30 pm (5 pm IST). iQOO 7 Flagship Smartphone Likely To Get Snapdragon 888 SoC; Launch Around The Corner.

iQOO 7 BMW Edition (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The poster shared by the company does not reveal many specifications of the phone but a previous post of Weibo has unveiled that the handset will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. iQOO 7 BMW Edition will be launched as a variant of the iQOO 7 device that could also be launched alongside the BMW Edition. The device is expected to feature an enhanced version of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

iQOO 7 BMW Edition (Photo Credits: Twitter)

As of now, there is no more information available about iQOO 7 device. The camera of the phone is said to come with a similar design to that of Vivo V20 2021. The three lenses housed in a rectangle module forms a triangle with an LED flash below. Last week, a tipster revealed on Weibo that iQOO is planning to launch three to four new smartphones powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset before Spring festival in China that will end on February 12, 2021. As of now, the company has not revealed the launch date of those smartphones.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2020 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).