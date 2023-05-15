Delhi, May 14: Lava Agni 2 is all set to be launched in the Indian market. The company has already started teasing the upcoming smartphone on social media. While full specs will be showcased during the launch event on May 16, several details have already been revealed.

Lava Agni 2 Specs (Expected)

As per recent teasers and leaks, the mid-range smartphone will sport quad rear matrix cameras with a 50MP primary sensor (1/1.55-inch sensor, 1.0 µm pixels, f/1.88 aperture) and OIS stabilization technology. It will feature a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus To Sport 48-Megapixel Rear Camera Like Apple Pro Models - Check Expected Price, Specs, and Other Details.

The Lava Agni 2 will feature a curved AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The mid-range smartphone will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset (rebranded Dimensity 1080 SoC), Mali G68 MC4 GPU, AI processing unit, 8GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage.

Additionally, the Lava Agni 2 is said to come with 5G connectivity, an Android 13-based operating system, and a 5,000mAh capacity with 44W fast charging support.

AGNI 2 Launching on 16th May at 12 PM. Watch the Launch Event on Youtube & Facebook. Register here: https://t.co/nPHeSwXZiN Only on Amazon#AGNI2 #AheadOfTheCurve #LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/c51uoyTYBU — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) May 15, 2023

Lava Agni 2 Price

The upcoming smartphone is expected to come with a price range of Rs 20,000 - Rs 25,000. It will be available via Amazon.in, Lava.com, and offline stores. OPPO, the Chinese Smartphone Maker Has Shut Down Its Chip Design Wing Zeku Owing to Market Crash.

The Lava Agni 2 will go against Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Moto G82, etc. The Indian smartphone brand has changed its strategy in recent years. It has been offering quality products at affordable prices to take on competition from Chinese brands. It has also shifted its manufacturing base to India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2023 12:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).