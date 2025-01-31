New Delhi, January 31: Nothing will soon launch its Nothing Phone 3a series in India, which may include the Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro models. The Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro launch is set for next month. The Nothing Phone 3a series is expected to offer several improvements with upgraded features and specifications in the mid-range segment in India. The smartphones may be powered by a Snapdragon processor and is anticipated to come with a triple camera setup at the rear.

As per reports, Nothing might skip the Plus model and may introduce a Pro model instead. The upcoming Nothing Phone 3a series is anticipated to include a Phone 3a Pro model. The Nothing Phone 3a series will be launched in India on March 4, 2025. The company has yet to reveal more information, but the rumours and leaks surrounding the upcoming smartphones suggest notable upgrades in its features and specifications. iPhones Gain 7% Smartphone Market Share in 2024 in India, Registers 23% Growth in YoY.

Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Nothing Phone 3a is rumoured to feature a 6.8-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. The Phone 3a will likely run on Nothing OS 3.1, based on Android 15. The Nothing Phone 3a is anticipated to offer configurations of 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB, while the Nothing Phone 3a Pro is expected to be available in a single variant of 12GB + 256GB. POCO F7 Pro, POCO F7 Ultra Not Coming to India With POCO F7 Standard Variant; Here’s What To Know About Upcoming POCO F7 Series, Specifications, Features and Price.

The Nothing Phone 3a is expected to feature a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, along with a 32MP front camera. It is anticipated to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging. Additional features of the smartphone may include NFC support and Nothing's signature Glyph lighting.

