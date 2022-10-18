OnePlus 11 Series is expected to launch in India next year. According to tipster Max Jambor, next year's OnePlus 11 Series will not come with a Pro model. The upcoming flagship handset is said to be named as OnePlus 11. The tipster also reveals that the device will be pro-speced but the company will skip the Pro name this time. Traditionally, OnePlus launches two models every year, including the Pro variant. But looks like the company has some other plans for next year. OnePlus 10T 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

OnePlus 11 will be launched as the successor to the OnePlus 10 Series. It is rumoured to sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W charging support. It is tipped to come in two configurations - 8GB + 128GB and 16GB + 256GB. Upfront, there could be a 16MP snapper. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launched in India, Europe, North America.

Connectivity options might include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS and a USB Type-C port. The handset might carry an in-display fingerprint sensor. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to start teasing the device by the end of this year.

