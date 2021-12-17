OnePlus, the Chinese tech giant, has officially completed 8 years in India. To celebrate this, the company has organised OnePlus Community Sale in the country. The sale is live now and will last till December 20, 2021. In this sale, OnePlus is offering smartphones, wearables, smart TVs and more at a discount price. To save your time, we have listed down several top deals from this sale. OnePlus Nord 2 CE Leaked Renders Reveal Triple Rear Cameras, Punch-Hole Display & More.

OnePlus 9 Series:-

OnePlus 9 Series (Photo Credits: leakestar)

OnePlus 9 smartphones are listed with Rs 8,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank cards and EMI. Customers purchasing the handset will also get 6-months of Spotify Premium for free, up to 9 months no-cost EMI with ICICI Bank cards, up to Rs 8,000 instant discount on Kotak cards and more.

OnePlus Community Sale (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

OnePlus 9 Pro buyers can avail Rs 5,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank cards, Kotak Bank and EMI, up to 9 months no-cost EMI with Kotak Bank cards and more. On the other hand, the OnePlus 9R is now available for sale with a Rs 3,000 discount via ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank cards transactions.

OnePlus Nord Series:-

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

Customers can avail an instant bank discount on the purchase of OnePlus Nord 2, Rs 3,000 on OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition and Rs 1,500 on OnePlus Nord CE 5G via Kotak Bank debit and credit card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app and Amazon India. On the other side, ICICI Bank credit and debit card users can get a Rs 2,000 discount on the purchase of Nord 2, Rs 3,000 on Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition and Rs 1,500 on Nord CE 5G phone.

It all started from 'one' and now we are a community that is many millions strong. 8 years and we know what happens when you go Bold and Boundless. More power to you all who #NeverSettle.#8YearsofOnePlus Learn More: https://t.co/il0iqiGMry pic.twitter.com/bR5hQxMxhF — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) December 17, 2021

OnePlus Smart TVs:-

OnePlus TV 40Y1 Smart TV (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

OnePlus TV Y Series is being sold with up to Rs 2,000 discount Whereas the TV U1S is available for sale with up to Rs 8,000 off. OnePlus TV Q1 Pro is available for sale with up to a Rs 5,000 discount on the OnePlus India website. Customers can also avail of up to 9 months of no-cost EMI on smart TV Y Series and U1S Series.

Wearables:-

OnePlus Watch (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition is currently listed for Rs 15,999. OnePlus Band Steven Harrington Edition is available for sale at Rs 2,999. OnePlus Watch is now listed on OnePlus.in with 11 percent off bringing the price down to Rs 14,999. OnePlus Band also gets 46 percent off and is now available at Rs 1,499.

OnePlus Community Sale (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

In addition to this, OnePlus is also offering earbuds, a power bank, smartphone cases at a decent discount.

