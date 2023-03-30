New Delhi, March 30 : OnePlus is all set to launch the new Nord CE 3 Lite 5G in India along with the Nord Buds 2. Prior to the official launch of the smartphone, the company has confirmed the fact that it will come with a massive 108MP camera.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, thus will be the first phone from the company to feature a 108MP snapper. Apart from the camera, the Nord CE 3 Lite would come with a bunch of nice features. Read on to know the details. Redmi Note 12 4G and Redmi 12C 4G Launched in India With Pocket-Friendly Pricing; Checkout Specs and Key Details.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite – Specs and launch Details :

Apart from the 108MP camera, OnePlus has also confirmed that the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will be getting powered by a 5,000mAh battery pack with 67W fast charging support, which used to be a feature for OnePlus’ previous flagship devices. The phone's Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray colour options have been also confirmed. Motorola's New moto g13 With 6.5-Inch Display and Affordable Pricing Launched in India; Check Key Details Here.

So far, the leaked reports about the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G mid-range phone have revealed that the handset would get a 6.7-inch display, probable added 5G bands for improved connectivity, Snapdragon 695 chipset and Android 13 OS based OxygenOS 13 UI.

The Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will be offering triple camera setup, while the primary sensor will be a 108MP, the information regarding the rest of the two cameras are not known yet.

However, we won’t have to yet for long to know all the official details, as the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone will launch on April 3. The device is expected to be priced in the mid-range of around Rs 27,999.

