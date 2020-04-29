Online Games to Play With Friends During Isolation: 5 Interactive Multiplayer Games You Can Play on Your Smartphones

Online games (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to maintain social distance. Most people around the world are in their homes, as a way to beat the spread of COVID 19. But staying at home can get boring after a while unless you are too occupied by work. Also with nothing much going on, there is not much to talk about with your friends all the time. But one of the ways you can stay entertained in the company of friends is by playing games online. Many people are thus searching for "online games to play with friends during isolation." Here we give you some games which you can play online while maintaining social distance. Quarantine Games: From Tic Tac Toe With Pets to Pillow Fights, Netizens Suggest Creative Ways to Spend Time at Home Amid Coronavirus (Watch Funny Videos).

Most of us are busy scrolling through social media platforms when we are not working. Some of you may be enjoying watching series and movies on your friends' recommendation. But eventually, you start missing out the time you spent together, the fun games you played. Thanks to our smartphones we can enjoy the same fun online. There are many interactive games which you can play online with your friends. Old 90s' Kids Games to Play at Home with Family: From Ashta Chamma Game, Ludo to Bingo, Here's List of Best Indoor Games Topping Google Trends Amid Lockdown Time.

Ludo

The strategy board game is one of the most common games, which we played in our childhood. But now you can relive the memories by playing the game on your phone with different Ludo game apps. There are different applications on the PlayStore which allow you to play a multiplayer game online. 2 to 4 people can play at a time. So gather your buddies and enjoy cutting your friends tokens to win the game. Playing Ludo During Quarantine? These Funny Memes and Jokes Perfectly Describe Every Player Who Has Played This Popular Game EVER!

Uno

Remember your game nights when you enjoyed pulling out the draw 4 cards on your opponent? You can still have those but online, of course. The official UNO app lets you play the game on your smartphones. Go at least you don't have the trouble of distributing the cards here. Click here to download the app.

Psych

Psych is an amazing game which lets you get creative and also have some leg-pulling of your friends. It is a trivia game where your friends have to give funny answers to real questions and you get to choose the best answer among them. At the start, it can get little tricky but once you get the hang of it, it is great fun and you will share enough laughs as you play.

Scrabble

If you love words and brushing up your vocabulary, scrabble is the answer. The word game can be played two to four players which involves scoring points based on how long words can you make from the letter tiles that you have. It gets fun when you have to rack your brain to make words with letters like Q, X, Z. It can be quiet a brain teaser if you or your opponent are too good at it.

Pandemic

The word pandemic may have got popular now but there was a board game many years ago by the same name. The premise is the world is ending because of an epidemic and each player has a card which lists down their abilities and you have to move about finding cures to the disease. It was an award-winning board game which is now available to play online. Playing this time at this time seems apt, right? Try out if you and your friends can figure out the cures.

You must have seen in the last two days, even search engine Google is bringing back its old games through its doodle. You can also play these Google Doodle games and compare the scores with your friends. However, you cannot multiplay this game. Are you already playing any games with your friends these days? Then do share them with us too. Hope, you enjoy the social distance by playing in the same spirit as before with your loved ones.