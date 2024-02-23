New Delhi, February 23: OPPO is making significant progress in the smartphone industry with its latest innovations. OPPO's upcoming smartphone, the OPPO Find X7 Ultra Satellite version, has recently received 3C certification, which indicates towards a new level of connectivity in mobile devices. This development also hints at the imminent launch of the satellite version of smartphones in India.

As per a report of Gizmochina, the OPPO Find X7 Ultra Satellite version has received 3C certification in China. The 3C certification for the Find X7 Ultra smartphone, which has the model number PHY120, indicates that the smartphone will likely support satellite connectivity with 5G technology. This advancement from OPPO might let its users to stay connected in remote locations. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launched With ‘Satellite Connectivity’ in China: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

OPPO Find X7 Ultra Satellite Version Specifications and Features (Expected)

The OPPO Find X7 Ultra Satellite version is expected to share updated features with its standard variant. The Find X7 Ultra Satellite version is anticipated to feature a 6.82-inch QHD+ curved LTPO display that might deliver up to 1600 nits of brightness. The smartphone will likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with up to 16GB of RAM and a maximum of 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone is expected to run on Android 14-based ColorOS. 14 The OPPO Find X7 Ultra Satellite version might come with a 5,000mAh battery, which is expected to support 50W or 100W wired charging capability. Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro To Launch Soon in India With 'Aura Light' and 'Zeiss Camera Lens'; Know Confirmed Details Ahead of Launch.

The Find X7 Ultra Satellite version is anticipated to have a quad-camera setup with the HyperTone Image Engine. The smartphone will likely include four 50MP cameras with large sensors for capturing high-quality images. The primary camera is expected to boast the latest Sony LYT-900 1-inch sensor and the ultra-wide lens might provide word well for macro and wide images. The OPPO Find X7 Ultra Satellite version might also be equipped with dual periscope cameras, which might come with 3x zoom and 6x zoom capability.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2024 02:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).