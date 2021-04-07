Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched its Reno 5Z 5G smartphone in Singapore. The handset is available for sale via e-commerce websites Lazada and Shopee. As a part of sale offer, the company is providing True Wireless Stereo earbuds worth SGD 69 (approximately Rs 3,800) with the purchase of the smartphone. The handset is pretty similar to the Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G phone that was launched in India last month. Oppo F19 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India.

Oppo Reno 5Z 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo Singapore)

In terms of specifications, the device sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP portrait sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, there is a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

Oppo Reno 5Z 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo Singapore)

Oppo Reno 5Z 5G comes packed with a 4,310mAh battery with 30W VOOC flash charging 4.0 support and runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1 operating system. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Oppo Reno 5Z 5G is priced at SGD 529 (approximately Rs 29,300) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2021 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).