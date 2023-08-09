New Delhi, Aug 9: Chip maker Qualcomm on Wednesday announced that the Snapdragon X75 5G Modem-RF System is continuing to push the boundaries of 5G performance by setting a new world record on sub-6 GHz spectrum, achieving a 7.5 Gbps downlink speed.

Conducted through device testing using a 5G standalone (SA) network configuration, this speed was reached by leveraging a total of 300 MHz of spectrum, using 4x carrier aggregation (4xCA) with 4 TDD channels in one downlink connection, and 1024 quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM).

"Snapdragon X75 5G Modem-RF System is the smartest wireless modem we have ever created and is designed for the future, with a 5G Advanced ready architecture, made to help operators define the next generation of networks around the world," Sunil Patil, vice president product management, Qualcomm Technologies, said in a statement.

This achievement builds on the launch of Snapdragon X75, the world's first 5G Advanced-ready modem-RF system, announced in February at MWC Barcelona, and demonstrates the company's ongoing efforts to push the boundaries of 5G performance and flexibility, the company said.

Moreover, the company mentioned that the aggregation of four TDD channels enables operators to combine their diverse spectrum assets to achieve higher data rates. In addition, 1024 QAM improves spectral efficiency by incorporating more data into each transmission, in comparison to 256 QAM, ultimately allowing for increased data throughput and improved spectrum efficiency.

These two Snapdragon X75 capabilities, and the modem-RF system’s ten other world firsts, empower better user experiences, faster download speeds, increased network capacity, and improved spectrum efficiency. They enable future-ready devices so more demanding data applications, such as video streaming and downloads, online gaming and more, can run smoother than ever, for more users, according to the company. Snapdragon X75 is currently sampling to customers, with commercial devices expected to launch in the second half of 2023.