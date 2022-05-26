Redmi, Xiaomi's sub-brand officially launched the Note 11SE on Wednesday. The company also introduced the Note 11T Pro+ and Note 11T Pro models. Redmi Note 11 SE is available for pre-booking in China and will go on sale on May 31, 2022. It will be offered in deep space blue and shadow black colours. Redmi Note 11T Pro & Redmi Note 11T Pro+ Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

Redmi Note 11SE (Photo Credits: Redmi)

Redmi Note 11SE sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset gets a 48MP primary lens and a 2MP secondary shooter. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie shooter.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It also gets Bluetooth v5.1 and dual-band Wi-Fi. Coming to the pricing, Redmi Note 11SE is priced at CNY 1,099 for the 4GB + 128GB model and CNY 1,399 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

