Delhi, January 17: Samsung will launch its most anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 series globally during its Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event and Galaxy AI mobile experience. The Galaxy S24 series will reportedly include Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S24 models powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform.

After the success of its popular Samsung Galaxy S23 series, especially the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the company is back to introducing a more powerful lineup. The most anticipated smartphone in the Samsung S24 series is the 'Ultra' model. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will pack powerful specifications and performance capabilities than the 'Plus' and base variant. Galaxy AI: Samsung To Herald Into New 'AI Smartphone Era' With Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24 and S24+ During Galaxy Unpacked Event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event Live at Yashobhoomi Dwarka at 11:30 PM:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected):

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to launch with a quad camera setup, and the primary camera will likely be a 200-megapixel shooter. Additionally, the device is expected to have 10-megapixel and 50-megapixel telephoto cameras. The device is expected to house a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could offer up to 1TB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM. According to the report by ABP Live, the other 'Ultra' variants could also have 256GB and 512GB storage options.

The new reports mentioned that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra model will likely be launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Exynos 2400 chipset. As per reports, the S24 Ultra will probably feature a 6.8-inch QHD+ OLED display with 1440p resolution. The device could also have a titanium frame and flat-screen without any curves. According to the ABP Live report, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series will likely have seven years of Android updates, just like the Google Pixel 8 series. Samsung Galaxy S24 Launch Tonight: Check Expected Price and Specifications Ahead of Launch.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price in India (Expected):

Compared to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the 2024 model will likely be launched at a higher price. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is will likely be launched in India at Rs 1,34,999 starting price. According to the reports, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus could be launched in India at around Rs 1,04,999. The entry-variant Samsung Galaxy S24 is expected to be introduced at Rs 84,999, according to a report by LiveMint.

